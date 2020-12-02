Representative image
Mandatory community service at COVID centres for those not wearing face masks: Gujarat HC

ANI | Updated: Dec 02, 2020 15:01 IST


Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 2 (ANI): The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday ordered compulsory community service at COVID-19 care centres for those who do not wear masks, which according to experts is necessary to prevent the spread of the virus.
A bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice JB Pardiwala directed the state government to issue a notification mandating community service at COVID care centres for those found in violations of the rules for wear face masks at public places.
The order was issued on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the state government to increase the fine on not wearing face masks at public places. (ANI)

