Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 2 (ANI): The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday ordered compulsory community service at COVID-19 care centres for those who do not wear masks, which according to experts is necessary to prevent the spread of the virus.
A bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice JB Pardiwala directed the state government to issue a notification mandating community service at COVID care centres for those found in violations of the rules for wear face masks at public places.
The order was issued on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the state government to increase the fine on not wearing face masks at public places. (ANI)
Mandatory community service at COVID centres for those not wearing face masks: Gujarat HC
ANI | Updated: Dec 02, 2020 15:01 IST
