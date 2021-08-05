Mandatory display of MRP for all agriculture machines, equipment: Centre to manufacturers participating in subsidy programmes

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The Central government on Thursday informed that it is mandatory for the manufacturers participating in the agricultural mechanisation subsidy programmes to display MRP on all the agricultural equipment.

Addressing a press conference here, Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Agriculture said that the state governments should direct the manufacturers to display MRP of agricultural equipment like tractors, power tillers, etc on the website of the State Agricultural Department and added that it will benefit the farmers.

"We had already taken this decision in May but it has not been empanelled in many states. Only the manufacturers and dealers who empanel the MRP will receive the subsidy. I request all the states to abide by this as it will help farmers to buy subsidised agricultural equipment," she added.



Speaking to ANI, the minister said that United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government only allocated Rs 1 lakh crore for five years budget for agriculture whereas the NDA regime allocated Rs 1,20,000 crore for only one year.

"Our government aims to double the income of farmers and plans to implement various schemes to help them," she added.

On the issue of farmers' protest, the Minister stated that the government has brought a law for the welfare of farmers and it will help them sell their produce at better prices.

"The ongoing protests against the law are politically motivated and I don't want to speak much on it. Our Prime Minister is working for the betterment of farmers and the nation and our government aims for the same," she added. (ANI)

