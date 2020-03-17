Mandatory quarantine for passengers from UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday expanded compulsory quarantine for a minimum of 14 days for passengers coming from or transiting through UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait.

"Expanding compulsory quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days for passengers coming from/transiting through UAE, Qatar, Oman & Kuwait. This will come into effect from 1200 hours GMT on March 18 at the port of the first departure. This will be in force till March 31," the Health Ministry said in a release.

A total of 126 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

The government has decided to go into a partial lockdown as it ordered the shut down of all educational institutions, places of social gatherings like swimming pools, spas, gyms, museums and cultural centres. (ANI)

