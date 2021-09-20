Mandaviya asks all AIIMS to coordinate to provide best healthcare

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the country to coordinate with each other to provide the best healthcare to the public.

Mandaviya conducted a review meeting of AIIMS hospitals across the country on Monday, to discuss the construction work and research of modern infrastructure and specialist departments of many diseases.

"I call upon all AIIMS in the country to coordinate with each other so that we can provide the best healthcare to the public," tweeted Manadaviya in Hindi.

Earlier, Mandaviya extended his greetings to the citizens of the country for the record vaccination on September 17 and termed the achievement as a "golden chapter" in history.

"Congratulations India! India has created history on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. By administering more than 2.50 crore vaccine doses, a golden chapter has been written in the history of the country and the world. Today's day was in the name of health workers," tweeted the Minister in Hindi. (ANI)