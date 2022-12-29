Mandaviya asks Pharma companies to keep watch on global supply chain scenario, ensure adequate stock of COVID drugs

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday chaired a meeting with drug manufacturing pharma companies in order to prepare for Covid-19 management, as per official sources.

Mandaviya reviewed the status and adequacy of COVID management drugs and production capacities with representatives of pharma companies through a VC, here today, so India is equipped to handle any situation effectively. This review meeting was held in view of the spike in COVID19 cases in some countries.

Through a presentation, the Union Minister was briefed regarding the evolving global scenario. Dr Mansukh Mandaviya appreciated and congratulated the pharma companies for their invaluable contribution during the COVID pandemic in the country.

"India's pharmaceutical industry is robust, resilient and responsive. It is due to their strength that we could not only meet our down demand during the pandemic but also be in a position to supply medicines to 150 countries." This was achieved without any fall in quality and no hike in the price of the medicines, he stressed.

The pharma companies were asked to keep a close watch on the global supply chain scenario. They were also asked to closely monitor the production and availability of APIs as well as formulations of essential medicines for COVID management. They were asked to ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs including COVID drugs in the supply chain up to the retail level.

The pharma companies hailed the timely review meeting chaired by the Union Minister and assured their continued support. They expressed confidence that they will be able to manage the supply chain of COVID drugs.

Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, Ms. S Aparna, Secretary (Pharma), Shri Kamlesh Pant, Chairman, NPPA, Dr V G Somani, DCGI, and representatives from pharmaceutical companies were present during the review meeting.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya earlier in the day said that the RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from 1st January 2023.

"RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from 1st January 2023. They will have to upload their reports on the Air Suvidha portal before travel," Tweeted Mansukh Mandaviya.

This is in addition to the random 2 per cent tests of all international passengers on their arrival in India irrespective of the port of departure, stated the Union Health Ministry.

It said that the test should have been conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India.

This is being done in view of the evolving COVID-19 situation worldwide, particularly in the aforesaid countries.

Earlier on Wednesday, according to sources in the Union Health Ministry, the next 40 days will be crucial as India may see a surge in Covid cases in mid-January.

The sources further added that the assessment was made after analysing the previous trends of the Covid surge in the country.

Amid the explosion in Covid cases in some countries, the operational readiness of healthcare facilities is under review in all states and Union Territories in anticipation of another wave.

Two passengers from Dubai tested positive for Covid at the Chennai airport on Wednesday.

"Two passengers, who arrived from Dubai, tested positive at the Chennai airport today. Both hail from the Alangudi district of Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai. Their test samples have been sent to the State Public Health Laboratory," read a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu Health department on Wednesday.

At least 39 international fliers tested positive for Covid between December 24 and 26. Taking due cognisance of the global surge in cases, including in China, the Centre had directed random testing of international passengers.

"Passengers of as many as 498 international flights were screened in the last three days -- December 24, 25 and 26. A total of 1,780 swab samples were collected for Covid tests. The cumulative number of samples collected (from international fliers), so far, is 3,994. The cumulative number of samples testing positive for Covid is 39 and of samples sent for whole genome sequencing is 39," a source told ANI on Tuesday. (ANI)