Mandaviya calls for seamless synergy between Centre, States to amp up health facilities in country

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday has called for seamless coordination between Centre and States for providing best health facilities in the country.

Mandaviya said this while chairing the seventh meeting of the Mission Steering Group (MSG) of the National Health Mission (NHM). He further said that the Centre is committed to supporting States through financial and technical resources in the efficient implementation of health programmes aimed at quality healthcare.

"India is the only country in the world with a four-layered health infrastructure. A workforce of ASHAs at the grassroots, our powerful foot soldiers", said Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.



He further said that these powerful foot soldiers had done a commendable job during the COVID pandemic period in the country.

The MSG is the apex decision-making body of NHM that takes decisions on policies and programme implementation under the Mission. Gajendra Singh Sekhawat, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Dr Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare and V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog were among the members who attended the meeting.

Secretaries of Ministries of Government of India including MoHFW, AYUSH, DoNER and senior officers from WCD, Drinking Water and Sanitation, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Urban Development, Department of Higher Education, Social Justice and Empowerment, Health Secretaries of State Governments and eminent public health professionals also attended the meeting.

He added that strengthening the incentivisation of the healthcare workers who work with communities at the cutting edge can give an impetus to various programmes. He underscored moving ahead with a sharp focus on timely elimination of diseases such Kala Azar, Leptospirosis etc., as these diseases broadly impact the poorest households and communities in the country. (ANI)

