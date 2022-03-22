Mandaviya calls India's COVID-19 vaccination journey epitome of power of 'Sabka Prayas'

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): As India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 181.56 crore, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that the vaccination journey has been extraordinary and an epitome of the power of 'Sabka Prayas'.

"Powered by the spirit of 'Jan-Bhagidari', India's vaccination journey has been extraordinary and an epitome of the power of 'Sabka Prayas'," he said in a tweet.

The Health Minister also shared the chart of the vaccination journey in the country.

The world's largest COVID vaccination drive began in India on January 16, 2021. In a period of 145 days, India administered 25 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses as of June 9, 2021. On August 4, 2021, the vaccination coverage reached the 50 crore mark.





The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

India crossed 75 crore vaccinations milestone on September 7, 2021, and achieved a milestone of 100 crore vaccinations on October 21, 2021.

On December 2, 2021, a total of 125 crore vaccine doses were administered in the country. India on January 9, 2022, crossed the 150 crore vaccine mark while on February 19, India crossed the 175 crore vaccination mark.

As on March 22, COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 1,81,56,01,944.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 34 lakh (34,19,633) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

