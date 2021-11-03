Mandaviya lauds Covaxin getting EUL from WHO

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday lauded India's indigenous vaccine 'Covaxin' getting emergency use listing from WHO and said it reflects capable leadership of the country and the confidence of people.

With the WHO decision coming on the eve of Diwali, Mandaviya said "it is Diwali of Atmanirbhar India".

The minister thanked the WHO for its decision in a tweet.

"This is a sign of capable leadership. This is the story of Modiji's resolve. This is the reflection of faith of countrymen, This is Diwali of self-reliant India. Thanking WHO for granting emergency use listing (EUL) to Made-in-India Covaxin," he said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday granted emergency use listing (EUL) to Covaxin adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for prevention of COVID-19.



The WHO said in a tweet that the Technical Advisory Group, convened by World Health Organisation (WHO), has determined that the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against COVID-19.

"WHO has granted emergency use listing (EUL) to COVAXIN® (developed by Bharat Biotech), adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of #COVID19," WHO said in a tweet.

"The Technical Advisory Group, convened by WHO and made up of regulatory experts from around the world, has determined that the Covaxin vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against #COVID19, that the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs risks and the vaccine can be used," it added.

The global health body said that the Covaxin vaccine was also reviewed by WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), and recommended the use of this vaccine in two doses, with a dose interval of four weeks, in all age groups 18 and above.

"Available data on vaccination of pregnant women with the Covaxin vaccine are insufficient to assess vaccine safety or efficacy in pregnancy; studies in pregnant women are planned, including a pregnancy sub-study and a pregnancy registry," WHO said. (ANI)

