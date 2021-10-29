Mandaviya launches Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Immunisation programme

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday launched the nationwide expansion of Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebration.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, communication packages on PCV to create widespread mass awareness has been shared with all Union Territories and States for further adaptation and utilization.

"It is the first time in the country that PCV will be available for universal use. Pneumonia is a leading cause of death among children under-5 years old, globally and in India. In India, around 16 per cent of deaths in Children occur due to pneumonia. The nationwide rollout of PCV will reduce child mortality by around 60 per cent," said Health Minister during the event.



"Children are the future of our country and it is our responsibility to provide them a healthy life. Mission Indradhanush which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one such endeavour in this regard. The vision of 'Sabko vaccine, muft vaccine' by Prime Minister guiding the COVID19 Vaccination programme has ensured that the eligible population gets access to the COVID19 vaccines across the country," he added.

According to the ministry, Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) is one of the largest public health programmes targeting close to 26.7 million newborns and 29 million pregnant women annually.

Immunization is being provided free of cost against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases which include Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Polio, Measles, Rubella, a severe form of Childhood Tuberculosis, Rotavirus diarrhoea, Hepatitis B and Meningitis & Pneumonia caused by Haemophilus Influenzae type B, Pneumococcal Pneumonia and Japanese Encephalitis, stated the ministry. (ANI)

