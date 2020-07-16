Mandaviya reviews development of Vallarpadam Terminal in Cochin Port

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 16 (ANI): Union Minister of Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday asked officials to prepare a strategy to make Vallarpadam Terminal of Cochin Port into a trans-shipment hub.

The Vallarpadam Terminal is being envisaged as the first transshipment port of India, according to a Shipping Ministry release.

Speaking to the officials, he said, "We are developing trans-shipment facility on Indian port to ensure that Indian cargo transship through Indian Port. Resolving various issues of Vallarpadam Terminal is one of the top priorities of the Ministry of Shipping."

The port handles containers, stores them temporarily, and transfers them to other ships for the onward destination. It also fulfills the criteria needed to develop it as a trans-shipment hub, the release said.

Among the criteria needed for the same include -- proximity to international sea routes, proximity to key hinterland markets of India, among others. (ANI)

