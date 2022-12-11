Mandaviya takes bicycle ride in Varanasi, appeals to use cycle for commuting to nearby places

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday morning took a bicycle ride in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and appealed to the people to use cycles as a medium of commutation if the workplace is nearby the residence.

The cycle ride was organised by BJP Yuva Morcha, on the second day of Universal Health Coverage Day celebrations here.

Ahead of the beginning of the event on the second day, the Minister visited Baba Vishwanath temple and then cycled for 5 km to give a message about staying healthy and also protecting the environment.

Along with the Union Minister, hundreds of BJP workers were also seen cycling on the streets of Varanasi.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Mandaviya said, "A cycle ride was organised by BJP Yuva Morcha here. We want to give the message that cycling helps us reduce pollution & traffic, and it also promotes health."

"Cycling is not only the best exercise, but also it is a solution to pollution, and traffic. I want to give a message to the people that if your workplace is nearby or you have to travel nearby your residence, please do use a bicycle," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday virtually inaugurated the two-day conclave of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) at Rudraksh Convention Centre, Varanasi.



Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was also present at the event along with Health Ministers from several States.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Anandiben Pate praised the work of Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres in providing last-mile delivery of healthcare services.

"I am happy to learn that more than 1.33 lakh HWCs have now become operational and are working as hubs of teleconsultations services," she stated. She further encouraged the medical professionals at these centres to create awareness regarding screening for various diseases among the local population, emphasizing that collaborative effort is essential for eradicating the nation of diseases.

Applauding the progress of the initiative Nikshay-Mitra, she said "With the collaborative effort of Centre, States, communities and individuals, we can easily achieve goal of TB - mukt Bharat by 2025. Let us all come forward and become a Nikshay Mitra to support TB patients."

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya thanked the Community Health Officers (CHOs) for their service and commitment to duty, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The theme of UHC day 2022 is 'Build the World We Want: A Healthy Future for All'.

Highlighting the importance of health coverage in building a healthy future for all, UHC strives to ensure that all people have access to quality health services without suffering financial hardship when paying for these services.

The UHC also features as a key priority in G20 India Health track and is also a key target for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030. (ANI)

