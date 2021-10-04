Mandaviya to inaugurate iconic week celebration of Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav tomorrow

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers will celebrate its iconic week from October 4-10, 2021.

Various activities will be organized across the country under this program, read the release by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya will virtually inaugurate the Iconic week tomorrow at 11:30 A.M.



Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers will celebrate the iconic week with the theme "Story Of Pharma @75: Future Opportunities".

Under this, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, also known as NIPER Mohali will organise week-long activities.

Under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) will organise Health check-up camps and free distribution of First Aid kits at 750 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) across the country on October 10, 2021.

It will also conduct Jan Aushadi Paricharircha where PMBI's marketing officers, other officials, PMBJKs owners and distributors will interact with Doctors, health workers, Nurses, Pharmacists, drug authorities etc for spreading awareness on generic drugs, read the release. (ANI)

