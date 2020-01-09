Mandi Parishad should give 3 pc cess instead of 2 pc to cow shelters: UP CM

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that since the income of the 'Mandis' increased, they should give 3 per cent cess to cow shelters instead of existing 2 per cent.

According to a statement, the Chief Minister said that this money should go to only those institutions that run the cow shelters with 'devotion'.

"Some amount of this money could also go to the Animal Husbandry Department," he said.

The Chief Minister held the 157th meeting of the Governing Council of the State Agricultural Produce Markets Board (Mandi Parishad) Uttar Pradesh at Lok Bhavan here.

As per the statement, the Chief Minister said that the ongoing tension in the Gulf countries could further increase and some people may indulge in black marketing, storage and smuggling of essential things under its guise.

"Keep a close eye on them and take strict action if necessary. Also, keep a special watch on the prices of pulses, oil, and vegetables," the Chief Minister said.

Further, the statement informed that the Chief Minister directed that one lab each should be provided in Lucknow, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur as well as in Bundelkhand and Western UP for organic products.

The Chief Minister further said that the Mandis formed under the Bundelkhand package have not shifted so far and directed officials to shift the traders by increasing the facilities there.

Minister of State Sriram Chauhan (Independent Charge), Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Special Secretary and Director of the concerned departments were present in the meeting. (ANI)

