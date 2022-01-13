'Mandir ab banane laga hai...': BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's new song ahead of UP polls

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): As the poll campaign has gone virtual in view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari has composed a special song "Mandir ab banane laga hai, bhagwa rang chadhne laga hai" for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to woo voters.

Tiwari, in the song, highlighted the construction of the Ram temple has started in Ayodhya and has also taken a jibe at Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav for his remark that Lord Krishna comes to his dreams.



The BJP leader has also mentioned the grand temple of Kashi and the temple of Mauthra in the song.

Along with this, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan will also launch a song "UP me sab ba", referring to the development of Uttar Pradesh.





Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday directed that no physical political rallies and roadshows will be allowed till January 15 for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand in wake of the COVID-19 surge.

"No physical rally of political parties or probably candidates or any other group related to elections shall be allowed till January 15. The Election Commission will subsequently review the situation and issue further instructions accordingly," Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra said while addressing a press conference.

"No roadshows, padyatras, cycle or bike rallies and processions shall be allowed till January 15. Situation to be reviewed and fresh instructions to be issued later," the CEC said. (ANI)

