Mandous Cyclone: IMD issues red alert in three states, wind speed to cross 85 kmph

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 9 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that the maximum wind speed to cross up to 85 kmph in view of the 'Mandous Cyclone' and has issued a red alert.

The three states given red alerts are Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. Doppler Weather Radar Karaikal and Chennai are monitoring the cyclone.

"The cyclonic storm "Mandous" pronounced as "Man-Dous" over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 14 kmph during the past 06 hours and lay centred at 1430 hours IST of today, the 9th December 2022 over Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamilnadu and Puducherry coasts near latitude 11.7°N and longitude 81.0°E, about 350 km north of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 250 km north-northeast of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), 135 km southeast of Mamallapuram and about 170 km south-southeast of Chennai. Doppler Weather Radar Karaikal and Chennai are monitoring the cyclone," read an official statement from the Indian Meteorological Department.

The IMD predicted that the cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph during midnight today and early hours of tomorrow.



"It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards and cross north Tamilnadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram) as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph during midnight of today, the 9th December to early hours of tomorrow, the 10th December," read an official statement from the IMD.

Earlier in the day, over 10 flights were cancelled at Chennai airport due to adverse weather conditions arising due to cyclone Mandous, informed officials.

A total of 13 flights arriving from and departing to various locations were cancelled.

The officials also advised the general masses to check with the concerned airlines in view of the flights affected due to the extreme weather conditions.

"Kindly take note of the Flight cancellations at Chennai Intl Airport on 09.12.2022 due to adverse weather conditions forecasted. Passengers are requested to check with the concerned airline(s) for further updates. #Chennai #MandousCyclone #Mandous@AAI_Official@pibchennai," tweeted the Chennai (MAA) Airport. (ANI)

