Maneka Gandhi targets Rahul for 'no action' against elephant death in Kerala

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Demanding removal of the forest secretary and resign of the minister for wildlife protection, BJP leader Maneka Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking why he has not taken any action against the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala's Malappuram.

Speaking to ANI, Maneka, who is also an animal rights activist said, "Forest Secretary should be removed and the minister (for wildlife protection), if he has any sense, should resign. Rahul Gandhi is from that area, why has he not taken action?"

Malappuram district is a form part of Rahul's Wayanad constituency.

Cornering the Gandhi scion, the BJP leader said: "Rahul chose that area himself. He shall sort out problems of that area instead of trying to resolve issues of the whole country by giving mere speeches."

She stressed that all the animal welfare groups had apprised the Supreme Court about 5,000 to 6,000 pages, which showcase brutalities against elephants.

"For the past six years, we have had a case in the top court. All the animal welfare groups have put at least 5,000 to 6,000 pages of elephants that have been killed like this in front of the Supreme Court. We have been requesting again and again that no elephant shall remain in private custody," Maneka told ANI.

"Around 60 elephants are seen in several zoos even when the Supreme Court has ruled that no elephant will be kept in the zoo. There they are captured and beaten. There are elephants in circuses even though there is a law against it. The top court has to rule that there should be no elephant in temples or in private custody. They should all be kept in the wild or rescue centres," Maneka added.

Urging the top court to pay heed to their appeal and listen to the pending case regarding elephant atrocities, she said: "Since we had approached regarding the said case, 11,000 elephants have died so far......How many elephants should be killed before the Supreme Court to hear this matter?" she asked. (ANI)

