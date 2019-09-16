Mangalore: CISF intercepts passenger with foreign currency worth Rs 5.88 lakh

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], Sep 16 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Mangalore Airport">International Airport intercepted a passenger at the security check and recovered foreign currency worth 5,88,066 Indian Rupee from him on Sunday evening.

The accused identified as Harry Stephen Anthony was scheduled to travel to Dubai by Air India flight.

The foreign currencies found from him included UAE Dirham (AED) and US Dollar (USD) both amounting to approximately 2.9 Lakh in Indian currency.

The recovered currency along with the accused passenger has been handed over to Customs officials for further necessary action. An investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)

