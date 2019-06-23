Mangaluru: 40 admitted to hospital over suspicion of dengue; one confirmed

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jun 23 (ANI): About 40 people have been admitted to a hospital here in Gujjarakere in the last three weeks over suspicion of dengue. However, only one case of dengue has been confirmed so far.

"There has been a rise in fever cases in Gujjarakere in the last three weeks. There are around 40 cases of dengue but only one has been confirmed so far. The problem is water stagnation, which is causing mosquitoes to breed in this area. We are taking preventive measures and will surely control the situation," Dr Arun, District Vector Borne Disease Control Officer, Mangaluru, said while speaking to ANI.

In Karnataka, there has been a 26.5 per cent rise in the number of positive dengue cases from January to May this year in comparison to last year, as per Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by dengue virus. Its symptoms include high fever, skin rash, headache, vomiting, muscle and joint pains. (ANI)

