Mangaluru-based man creates environment friendly tri-colour badges for I-Day

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 15 (ANI): A Mangaluru-based man has created environment-friendly tri-coloured badges for the Independence Day.

Nitin Vas of Mangaluru celebrates Independence day with such innovative ideas every year and this year he made plastic-free national flags and badges with paper pulp embedded with seeds.

Vas said, "Every year, we celebrate Independence Day in a different manner. "We know that the plastic flags are discarded after the celebration but we are focusing on the environment by reducing plastic and promote organic things that go well with the environment."

Amid the pandemic, our business has been impacted but we have received orders from Mangaluru and nearby areas, he added.

On August 15, 1947, India had achieved independence after years of struggle. On this day, it ceased to be a colonial nation and secured full autonomy from the British that ruled over it for years.

The day holds great significance in the heart of every Indian citizen living in India and abroad.

On August 15, 2020, India will mark the 74th Independence Day. (ANI)

