Mangaluru City Corporation polls: Cancer patient contesting on BJP ticket

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 7 (ANI): Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inspiring her to fight against all odds, Jassel Viola D'Souza started her campaign as a BJP candidate for Mangaluru City Corporation elections on Thursday.

Talking to ANI, she said, "The most inspiring thing for me is our PM's motto, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. I want to go by it. Let's leave all the divisions of caste, creed, and religion behind and move ahead with the development of the country".

D'Souza was suffering from the papillary carcinoma cancer, popularly known as thyroid cancer. She had undergone radiation treatment for 2 years.

Sharing her anxiety, she said, "I have had tough times and I stood up here due to the support of my family, friends, and school. I request all who suffer from cancer, not to look back and just walk forward because there is a solution for everything".

She also thanked BJP for providing her with the opportunity to contest for the city corporation elections.

Assuring the people of resolving their problems, she said, 'My development would start from my ward, have a voice in the corporation and make changes in it. I have been witnessing the problems of my area for 2 years and have been closely following them. I have attended many rallies".(ANI)