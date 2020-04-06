Mangaluru confirms 12 cases of COVID-19 so far

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 6 (ANI): A total of 12 cases have been found COVID-19 positive in Mangaluru till now, said B Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate's Office, Dakshina Kannada, on Monday.

"So far, 4 positive cases have recovered in Mangaluru, of which 3 COVID-19 positive patients have recovered and have been discharged today," said Rupesh.

He further said, "A total of 12 positive cases have been reported in the city till now."

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed cases in the country is 4281. 151 cases are from Karnataka. (ANI)

