Mangaluru: COVID-19 patient gets discharge after being cured, hails front line warriors

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 21 (ANI): A COVID-19 patient, who was discharged from a hospital here after recovery, has hailed front line warriors for their exceptional services towards the countrymen in battling coronavirus.

The man was treated here in the Wenlock hospital.

Sharing his experience, the man who got cured of COVID-19, got emotional and said: "The police staff spoke with me in a very nice manner. In the district government hospital, they have taken care really very well. Whatever the patient needs they provide. The nurses and doctors are struggling day and night for saving our lives."

Meanwhile, Karnatak DGP said that those who are obstructing police, doctor and other front line workers from doing their duties must listen to this person.

Harsha IPS CP Mangaluru City took to Twitter and wrote: "Just reproducing the experiences of a cured COVID-19 patient.. please listen to the first-hand account about the care entire team of police officers, doctors, nurses and paramedics have given to bring any victim out of it. Join hands with government." (ANI)

