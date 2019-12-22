Mangaluru : Duo died in police firing, named in FIR

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): The Police FIR mentions the names of two persons who died in the police firing during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 19.

Both died at a private hospital following the bullet injuries they sustained in police firing during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

They have been identified as Jaleel (43) of Kudroli and Nousheen (49) of Bengre.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31, 2014. (ANI)

