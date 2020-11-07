Mangaluru: FIR against 3 women cops for 'assaulting' minor girl

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 7 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against three women police officers of Bajpe police station here for allegedly assaulting a minor girl.

One of the officers has been identified as Rakshitha in the FIR, registered on November 5 on the basis of a complaint by her parents.



The minor girl from Ganjimata, escorted by her parents, had allegedly come to file a complaint against a Facebook friend, who was allegedly pressurising her to marry him, when the incident took place.

Rakshitha and the other two assaulted her in the police station, the parents claimed in the complaint filed later.

The girl's parents have also complained to the commissioner of police about the incident. (ANI)

