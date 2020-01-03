Mangaluru: One arrested for spreading communal hatred

Mangaluru (Karnataka">Karnataka) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Mangaluru police arrested one person in a case pertaining to spreading communal hatred through messages.

The accused have been identified as Abubakkar Siddique.

"One Abubakkar Siddique has been arrested in connection with a case for spreading communal hatred through inciting messages," said Dr PS Harsha, commissioner of police, Mangaluru.

On December 31, Police have arrested one person, Moideen Hameez, for spreading communal hatred through social media.

The Mangaluru city police on Monday served notices to a few persons for posting inflammatory messages on social media.

The Cyber Crime police have summoned the accused persons to appear before it on January 2.

"Action against miscreants spreading communal hatred on social media underway in a major way. A dedicated team of cyber experts is keeping a hawk's eye on anyone fomenting communal disharmony anywhere on the internet," Harsha said in another tweet. (ANI)

