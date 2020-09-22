Mangaluru: One held for consuming drugs at dancer Kishore Shetty's party

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 22 (ANI): Mangaluru city police on Monday arrested a woman for allegedly consuming drugs at a drug party organised by dancer Kishore Shetty, informed Vikas Kumar, Police Commissioner, Mangaluru city.

The accused, who hails from Manipur, has been taken into police custody for further interrogation.



Shetty and Akhil Noushil were arrested by the city crime branch police (CCB) on September 19 for allegedly peddling and consuming drugs.

Kishore had acted in a Bollywood movie 'ABCD' and was also a part of a television reality show.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

