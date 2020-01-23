Mangaluru Police gets custody of man who planted IED at airport

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Mangaluru Commissioner of Police PS Harsha said that Aditya Rao, who surrendered before Bengaluru Police after planting an improvised explosive device (IED) at the Mangaluru International Airport, is now in their custody.

"Our Investigation team arrested Aditya Rao in Bengaluru in connection with planting of an explosive device at Mangaluru Airport on January 20. We produced the accused before Bengaluru first JMFC court and court issued transit warrant," said Harsha.

"We have brought him to Mangaluru from Bengaluru, now the accused is in our custody, our investigation team will interrogate him. We will investigate all aspects. He will be produced before Mangaluru 6th JMFC Court," he added.

Rao hails from Udupi and has engineering and MBA degrees.

According to the police, the IED was recovered from a bag at Mangaluru airport on January 20. It was later defused in an open field by the personnel of the bomb disposal squad. (ANI)

