Mangaluru Police registers cases against 2 foreign nationals for spitting in lift

Mangaluru (Karnataka)[India], April 18 (ANI): Mangaluru Police have registered a case against two foreign nationals, who were under home quarantine in Kodailbail, for allegedly spitting in the lift of their apartment building on Friday.

The two men, along with three of their roommates, have now been sent to a quarantine facility.

The residents of the residential complex have mentioned in their complaint that they have the CCTV footage of the two spitting in the lift.

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

