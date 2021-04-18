Mangaluru: Pregnant, lactating women police personals to WFH till April end

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 18 (ANI): Amid rising COVID-19 cases, all pregnant and lactating women police personals of Mangaluru have been given permission to work from home till the end of April, said Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar.

In a press statement, he said, "All pregnant women in later stages of their pregnancy and those who are feeding their kids are exempted from coming to office or station. They are permitted to work from home till this month-end and later as per requirement of time and circumstances it will be decided."



Upon request made by women officers and the staff this relaxation has been given, said the commissioner.

"Their presence in the headquarters will be confirmed on a daily basis. They are not supposed to be leaving the headquarters and in case of any emergency they will be called back to work," he notified further.

Karnataka has recorded 11,845 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and 80 fatalities. (ANI)

