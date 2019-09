Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:41 IST

Left-unity all set to sweep JNUSU polls

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): With the Left-unity on the verge of sweeping the Jawaharlal Nehru Student's Union (JNUSU) elections, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) presidential candidate, Manish Jangid has alleged that their fight was not with the students but with the Left-wing teache