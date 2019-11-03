Mangaluru's Milagres College takes up terrace gardening to promote greenery

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The students and faculty members of Milagres College here have taken up the initiative to construct a terrace garden to produce vegetables and promote greenery in the area.

The college garden has planted nearly 500 trees and produces a variety of vegetables including ladies' finger, pumpkin, tomato, cucumber, gourd and more, which are sold to the people.

Speaking to ANI, Father Micheal Santhumayor, Principal of Milagres College, said: "Earlier, we had only three trees on our campus. So I thought, why can't we convert our campus into a green campus."

"We have planted more than 500 plants. Some of our plants are used for medicinal purposes. We use natural compost, created in our college using dry and wet waste," he added.

Florida, a student, said: "I am proud to be a student of this college. It is rare to find people doing terrace gardening in Mangaluru. This initiative can inspire people, households and other institutions to start growing crops." (ANI)

