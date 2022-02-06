Mangeshkar's death huge loss for music industry, says N. Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Condoling the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said "Mangeshkar's death is a huge loss for the music industry."

In a press input from TDP, Naidu recalled how the voice of Mangeshkar has been mesmerising crores of listeners and said "It was tragic that the death of the legendary singer has left a deep void for music enthusiasts."

Naidu prayed for Lata Mangeshkar's soul to rest in peace and said "the world of music has suffered a big loss in her death."

Earlier in the day, taking to Twitter TDP chief wrote "Heartbreaking to learn about the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar. Renowned as the Nightingale of India, her demise will mark the end of a remarkable era that witnessed her melodious voice regale every household in India. Her contribution to Indian music will be eternal."

Meanwhile, TDP state president K Atchannaidu said that Lata Mangeshkar has earned the title 'melody queen of India' with her excellence.



"At an early age, she got widespread accolades for her singing talent. Her sweet voice has entertained crores of people all over the world," he said.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at 92. The megastar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Meanwhile, two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The national flag will fly at half-mast for two days as a mark of respect and she will be given a State funeral.

Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer popularly known as the "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over 36 Indian regional and foreign languages. (ANI)

