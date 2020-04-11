Mango crop damaged due to heavy winds in Kadapa district

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Mango crop in almost 550 hectares was damaged due to heavy winds in Veeraballi Mandal of Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The farmers said that the crop this year was already less and winds caused much damage. They requested the government to respond and save them with adequate compensation.

"All mangoes fell down due to heavy winds. I don't have any option other than waiting for government help. I had crop in 16 acres--350 trees are of Benisha variety and 300 trees are of Pasand variety. All has been damaged," Subbareddy, a farmer from Vangimalla village told ANI.

"I spent almost Rs 6 lakh on credit. From where will I get the money, how will I repay the debt? I appeal to the government to save me," he added. (ANI)

