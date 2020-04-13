Mango season is here but farmers, wholesale dealers incur losses due to lockdown

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): It is close to the middle of April, and the season for mangoes is very much here. However, this year the mango farmers and wholesale dealers are facing huge losses due to lack of transportation facilities amid the lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

"The Alphanso business has been severely affected due to the countrywide lockdown. Half of the stock that we have is not being sold as there are no customers. Though there is the demand of mangoes in the market, the fear of coronavirus is stopping people from stepping outside their houses," Balraj Bhosle, a Pune wholesale dealer, said.

Traders at Pune APMC market had ordered the world-famous Alphonso mangoes from Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg district. But due to the lockdown and voluntary closure of APMC market, the mango cartons are still lying in their godowns.

The APMC market committee has allowed them to sell their remaining stock to the local mandi vendors. But since there are no people on the roads, even the selling of this mango stock has become a major problem.

Bhosle said, "Till last year, I used to sell per carton at Rs 5000-6000. This year, I am forced to sell them at Rs 1000-1800. Also, we are facing problems in transporting them to other cities."

Bhosle further said that the farmers in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts are the worst affected.

"While half the season is gone, the farmers of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts have not been able to earn even half the amount they invested in growing the mangoes," he said.

All these problems are due to lack of transportation facilities, he added. (ANI)

