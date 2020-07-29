Manholes in Guwahati to be cleaned by Robots

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 29 (ANI): Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Guwahati Development Department (GDD) Minister on Tuesday inaugurated the first-ever manhole cleaning robot to end manual scavenging.

The robot named 'BANDICOOT' has been procured by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) along with six Skid Steer Loaders (mini loaders) from JCB and six Backhoe Loaders from CASE and BOBCAT companies each.

The robot, given by Indian Oil Corporation, was inaugurated by Guwahati Development Department (GDD) Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "We have introduced a robotic mechanism for removal of sludge from underground drains. It has been given to us by the Indian Oil Corporation."

The BANDICOOT robot is also the first of its kind in the world that was developed by a Start-up India company called Genrobotics under the Make in India initiative, funded by CSR of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

Notably, Guwahati is the third city in the entire country to procure this innovative technology to clean manholes after Gurugram and Coimbatore.(ANI)

