Manhunt underway after cop shot dead in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu [India], Jan 9 (ANI): A Tamil Nadu police officer was allegedly shot dead by two persons at a check-post in Kanniyakumari's Kaliyikkavila district on Wednesday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at 10 pm. The deceased has been identified as Sub-Inspector Wilson. He was on-duty near the check post when a man opened fire.

"The accused are suspected to be one Abdul Sameem and one Thoufiq," the police stated.

The CCTV footage showed that the duo escaped after the incident.

The police seized three empty shells and two live rounds from the scene of the crime. A massive manhunt has been launched by both the Tamil Nadu and Kerala Police to nab the culprits. (ANI)

