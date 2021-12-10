Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion in LS over intrusion by Chinese military

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss "the intrusion of Chinese military into the Indian Territory" seeking an "immediate action".

In his letter to Secretary-General of the Lower House, Tagore said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- To discuss about intrusion of Chinese military into the Indian Territory and direct the Government to take immediate action to prevent intrusion."



Earlier, Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lower House to discuss China's "repeated encroachment into Indian territory."

"China has been taking an aggressive stance along the LAC encroaching repeatedly into Indian territory resulting in skirmishes along the Line of Actual Control since April 2020 including the deadly standoffs at Pangong Tso Lake and Galwan Valley. The Chinese have now built villages in Indian territory including the one on the banks of River Tsari Chu, in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh. Also, there are reports of a second village in the Indian territory of Arunachal Pradesh," Tewari had said.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and will continue till December 23. (ANI)

