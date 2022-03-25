Manickam Tagore moves adjournment notice in Lok Sabha to discuss fuel price hike

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday moved adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha for discussing the increase in the price of diesel, petrol and LPG cylinders.

The prices of petrol and diesel on Friday were once again hiked across the country after a gap of a day. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre in the national capital today. In the first hike in four months, the petrol and diesel prices were hiked for two consecutive days on Tuesday and Wednesday. The prices remained unchanged on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the oil companies raised the prices of petrol and diesel, the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) increased the rate of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 1 per kilogram.

The price of one kg CNG has reached Rs 59.01 per kg in Delhi.



The IGL has also increased the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 1 per standard cubic meter (SCM) effective from Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha in the ongoing proceedings of the second half of the Budget Session have faced adjournments for a few days with Opposition creating ruckus over the fuel price hike.

The Congress MPs protested at the Gandhi statue in Parliament over the increase in the prices of LPG cylinder gas and petrol and diesel on Wednesday.

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday faced adjournments following the ruckus created by the Opposition parties against rising cooking gas and fuel prices in the country.

The second half of the Budget session of Parliament began on March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11. (ANI)

