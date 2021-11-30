Manickam Tagore slams Centre over suspension of 12 Opposition MPs, says govt's attitude shows 'autocratic' nature

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Ahead of Opposition leaders meeting in Parliament on Tuesday, Congress MP Manickam Tagore slammed the Central government over the suspension of 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha after the unprecedented disruptions were witnessed in the House on the first day of winter session.

Speaking to ANI, Tagore said, "It was a very unfortunate decision. The Centre is not ready for debate and discussion. They have now started suspending the MPs of the Opposition parties. It has never happened in the history of Parliament."

"This kind of attitude shows the 'autocratic' nature of the government. The Opposition has a meeting then we will decide about the future action," Tagore added.



Congress leader, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "I do not have any idea what could be the decision of the Opposition. Now I have to join the meeting and then only can say something about it."

"We fought on the issue of bank privatisation, for Atmanirbhar Bharat. We will not apologise," said Binoy Viswam, CPI MP, one of the 12 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for the remaining part of the winter session.

Earlier on Monday, a total of 12 MPs of opposition parties were suspended from the Rajya Sabha has again created a rift between the government and the Opposition.

Sources said the government advocated action against them over the unprecedented disruptions witnessed in the House on the last day of the monsoon session to "maintain the decorum of Parliament". (ANI)

