Manipur: 4 people were arrested for peddling drugs

Thoubal (Manipur) [India], June 27 (ANI): Four people were arrested including a drug supplier from Lilong and Porompat areas of Manipur, police said on Thursday.

A combined team of Thoubal district police and All Lilong Anti Drug Committee have also seized one revolver along with six live rounds, one single barrel gun, two mobile phone handset and Rs 5,54,700 in cash.

"On interrogation, they disclosed that they purchased the cough syrups from one Md Riyajuddin (40) and in follow up action, Lilong police, assisted by members of All Lilong Anti Drug Committee, rushed to Lilong Turel Ahanbi Mathak and raided the residence of Md Riyajuddin thus recovering 57 cough syrup bottles," Thoubal Superintendent of Police, Sarangthem Ibomcha told reporters here.

Two accused have been identified as Md Sabi Ahemad (27) and Md Hassan (25).

Ibomcha further said that the accused Riyajuddin disclosed that the cough syrup bottles were purchased from Md Abdul.

"A team of Thoubal district police team along with a team of Imphal East Narcotic Cell rushed to Porompat and raided the house of Abdul Razak (45) of Porompat Muslim Leirak number 2," he said.

The police team recovered 3980 SP capsules, 150 N-10 tablets and 45 bottles of cough syrup from his possession.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (ANI)

