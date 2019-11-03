Manipur: 6 kg opium seized, one arrested

Tronglaobi (Manipur) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Manipur Police arrested a person from Toronglaobi Maning Leikai village of the state and seized six kg of opium from his possession.

The police made the arrest on November 2.

"On November 2 around 12 pm, the police detected 6 Kgs of opium from a person, a resident of Molphei Tampak Village. After some formalities, the person was arrested on the spot and the opium was seized from his possession," read an official statement.

A case has been registered at Moirang police station. (ANI)

