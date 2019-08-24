Manipur: Amphetamine tablets worth over Rs 10 crore seized in Thoubal

Manipur (Thoubal) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Custom officials here on Saturday seized one lakh Amphetamine tablets said to be worth Rs. 10 crore in the market.

The tablets, also called R7 drug, were seized by the anti-smuggling unit of the customs divisions, Imphal, from Hefajuddin (23), a resident of Liolong Haireibi. The tablets were packed in 10 packets of 10,000 pills each.

A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act 1985.

Further investigation to nab the other offenders of the case is going on. (ANI)

