Manipur: Assam Rifles seize huge cache of explosives, illicit liquor in Churachandpur

Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], July 18 (ANI): Assam Rifles have seized a huge cache of explosives and illicit liquor from the possession of a man during a raid at Vengnuam South village here.

The raid was carried out on Wednesday in which 190 explosive sticks, 62 detonators and 145 cartons of illicit liquor were allegedly seized from the resident of the village.

The individual and the seized substances have been handed over to the Churachandpur police for further investigation. (ANI)

