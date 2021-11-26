Manipur Assembly polls 2022:Nadda arrives in Imphal to attend events

Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 26 (ANI): Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Manipur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Thursday arrived in the state.

Upon his arrival, Nadda was received by Union minister and election in-charge of Manipur Bhupender Yadav, party's in-charge for Manipur Sambit Patra, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, party's state president Sharda Adhikarimayum and Manipur Commerce and Industries Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh.

Nadda is scheduled to attend various events in the state on Friday. These include meeting with sports personalities and ex-servicemen at Hotel Classic Grande, Imphal, a virtual address of Himachal Pradesh State Working Committee, attending 'Go to Village 2.0' programme, floral tribute to freedom fighters at Khongjom War Memorial Hall, and a public meeting address.



Notably, Nadda had earlier visited the state in October this year.

BJP came to power in Manipur for the first time in 2017.

After the 2017 Assembly polls, a coalition of BJP, National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) formed the government, which is presently led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The tenure of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, which consists of 60 members, is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022.

Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of 'Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum' in Manipur via video conferencing. (ANI)

