Manipur Assembly polls: BJP demands re-election at 23 polling booths over allegations of bogus voting, violence

Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manipur Pradesh on Wednesday in a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Manipur have demanded re-polling at 23 polling stations over allegations of booth capturing, bogus voting and violence during the first phase of Assembly elections.

On February 28, the first phase of the Manipur assembly polls for 38 seats in five electoral districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur were held.

The voter turnout of 78.09 per cent was recorded in the first phase as per the Election Commission of India.

In a letter to the CEO, BJP alleged that the polling for the first phase of the 12th Manipur Legislative assembly was conducted on February 28. There have been issues of booth capturing, destruction of EVM, bogus voting and violence at some polling stations in Assembly Constituencies of Saikul and Saitu. The names of a total of 23 polling stations were handed over to the CEO for repolling.

BJP had alleged that the Indian National Congress candidate along with his associates armed with weapons forcefully entered the polling area and destroyed the EVM in the Saitu assembly constituency. They created a riot like situation. They threatened the polling personnel. The situation was so grave that the security personnel were forced to open fire in the air to control the situation. The commission has already directed repolling at the polling station.



Similarly, at polling station number 52 Kharampallel, there has been an incident of booth capturing and bogus voting. The polling station was captured by NSCN-IM. Voters were not allowed to cast their votes. The assailants had cast bogus votes.

The aforesaid law and order situation and malpractice prejudicing elections have been widely reported in print and electronic media.

Therefore, it is requested that repolling be directed to be conducted at aforesaid polling stations with adequate security. The repolling is necessitated to ensure free and fair elections reflecting the true mandate of the people.

Other political parties have written letters to ECI demanding re-polling at other polling stations over similar kinds of allegations of bogus polling and violence.

The second and final phase of voting is scheduled for March 5. (ANI)

