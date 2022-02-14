Manipur assembly polls: Congress releases list of 30-star campaigners; Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to campaign

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Ahead of the Manipur Assembly polls, Congress on Monday released a list 30 of star campaigners for the second phase of the Manipur assembly election to be held on March 5.

Former chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi and other Congress leaders like Jairam Ramesh, former CM Okram Ibobi Singh, and Kanhaiya Kumar would campaign for the party in Manipur.

The assembly elections in Manipur will be held on February 27 and March 5. Votes will be counted on March 10.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President, Kh Devabrata Singh, in an exclusive interview with ANI, said that Congress has gone for a pre-poll alliance with five parties - CPI, CPM, Forward Block, RSP, and JD(S). The alliance is named Progressive Secular Alliance(MPSA) to fight this year's assembly polls. (ANI)