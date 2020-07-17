Manipur: BSF jawan who escaped from quarantine centre in Imphal arrested by police

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 17 (ANI): A BSF jawan who ran away from a community quarantine centre in Konung Khongnangkhong here on Tuesday, was arrested by Singjamei Police from Moirangkhom in Manipur on Friday, as per the police.

The jawan was reported missing at Singjamei Police Station around 9.30 am, thereafter a search operation was launched.

After getting caught, BSF jawan, Khumukcham Nongyai, was taken to another quarantine centre in Lamphelpat.

It is believed that the person ran off from the quarantine centre because of stress. (ANI)

