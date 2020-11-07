Manipur bypolls: Voting underway on 4 Assembly seats

Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 7 (ANI): Voting is underway in four Assembly constituencies in the state on Saturday with coronavirus precautionary measures in place.

Bye-elections to Lilong and Wangjing-Tentha seats in Thoubal district and Saitu in Kangpokpi and Wangoi in Imphal West were necessitated after four Congress MLAs resigned from the state Legislative Assembly.



The MLAs had later quit the party and joined the BJP.

Over 1.35 lakh voters will decide the fate of 12 candidates including four from Congress, three from BJP, three independents, and one from National People's Party (NPP).

The ruling BJP is supporting an independent candidate on Lilong assembly seat. (ANI)

