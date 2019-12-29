Manipur: Cannabis destruction drive carried out in Lhungtin Village

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): A cannabis destruction drive was carried out in the surrounding areas of Lhungtin Village in Manipur by the authorities.
The drive was conducted by a joint team comprising the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB), forest officials, and Kangpopki district police.
Anti-drug drives are undertaken by authorities in a bid to curb cannabis and ganja production. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Dec 29, 2019 07:10 IST
