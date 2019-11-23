Former Manipur Chief Minister Ibobi Singh (File photo)
Manipur: CBI raids residence of Ibobi Singh, recovers over Rs 11 lakh cash, several high-end cars

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 23:39 IST

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Nov 22: Over Rs 11 lakh cash, branded luxury cars of Audi, Mitsubishi, Honda and Hyundai have been recovered from the residence of former Chief Minister Ibobi Singh during a CBI raid on Friday.
According to sources, the CBI team also found Rs 26.49 lakh in demonetised currency form Singh's residence here.
Apart from Singh's residence, the CBI carried out raids on eight more locations linked to several bureaucrats in connection with misappropriation of Rs 332 crore.
A total of Rs 15.47 lakh cash, Rs 36.49 lakh in demonetised currency, documents of various properties, luxury cars and other incriminating documents were found during the raid on nine locations, sources said.
Singh along with five others has been booked for alleged misappropriation of government funds to the tune of Rs 332 crore in Manipur Development Society (MDS) during his tenure as the Chief Minister (2002-2017).
According to sources, the CBI also recovered Rs 10 lakh (demonetised currency), documents of two sets of double-storey of 3500sq yard with garden and swimming pool property from the residence of former MDS project director Y Ningthem Singh.
From the residence of DS Poonia, then Chairman of MDS, documents of a flat in Gurgaon's Uniworld city, a residential plot in Noida, two shops at Dwarka and a flat in Saket, a Hyundai Creta and seven bank accounts were found.
Congress has come out in support of its leader after the raids, alleging that the raids clearly reflect the "political vendetta" by the Centre.
"The CBI raiding Ibobi Singh's official and private residences in Imphal and Thoubal before Congress MLAs' protest against the Modi government on the Citizenship Amendment Bill and Naga Accord at Jantar Mantar, Delhi today, reflects a clear political vendetta to intimidate Ibobi Singh and Congress' opposition," said party leader Ningombam Bupenda Meitei. (ANI)

iocl